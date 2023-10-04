Apartment fire in Starke sends man to the hospital

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grease fire at an apartment in Starke sent one man to the hospital with burns.

Bradford County and Starke Fire departments say they responded to the Whispering Oaks apartment complex on Water Street around noon on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of one of the bottom units. They say the fire started from the kitchen stove but did not damage the rest of the apartment.

One resident was taken to a trauma center to be treated for burns.

