Boy, 14, caught with family ‘hit list’ after shooting, killing brother, sheriff says

A 14-year-old in Alabama is accused of killing his brother and planning to do the same to others, including family members. (Source: WSFA)
By WSFA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama say a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his brother and planning to do the same to other family members.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the boy’s 17-year-old brother was found dead outside the family home Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas said he interviewed several people, but when they spoke with the victim’s 14-year-old brother, the teen confessed to shooting him from the porch.

The sheriff said the teen told them his brother staggered out of the house before falling to the bottom of the back steps.

The unidentified 14-year-old reportedly told authorities that he dragged his brother’s body about 60 yards to the back of the property.

Thomas said no one else was home at the time of the shooting but the father was questioning where his other son was upon returning home.

According to the sheriff, the school had the father pick up the 14-year-old early the next day because he was acting upset over his brother’s disappearance.

The family searched for the missing brother when they returned home, and that’s when the father found his son’s body and called law enforcement.

Thomas said investigators learned that the 14-year-old confided to a friend at school that he had killed his brother.

“He then asked his friend to help him murder the rest of his family and help him bury their bodies,” the sheriff’s office shared in a news release. “The friend also stated the 14-year-old had a hit list in his bookbag of family members he wanted to kill and made statements about wanting to shoot up the school.”

The sheriff said they searched the boy’s bag and found that list. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” Thomas said.

The sheriff thanked the Pike County school system and district attorney’s office for its help in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

