Court consolidation virtual panel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A work group met on Wednesday, to discuss whether or not to consider consolidating court circuits.

A circuit consolidation in Florida would be the first since 1969. If this happens, it would mean the smaller counties that are now in smaller circuits could possibly become part of one big circuit. In a letter to Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, the speaker of the house Paul Renner, said another appellate district should be created. Legal experts in Wednesday’s work group don’t believe there is adequate time to make this big of a decision.

“Even after all of this analysis there just there isn’t a problem that needs to be addressed through completely changing the structure of our judicial system,” Eighth Circuit Public Defender Stacy Scott, said.

State Attorney Brian Kramer and Scott were a part of this panel but not as representatives of the eighth circuit.

“When this letter first came out from the Speaker of the House and when the judicial assessment committee started their work, a lot of us were scratching our heads,” Scott said.

Kramer believes there are many disadvantages to his type of office if the circuit is consolidated.

“The cost will be outrageously high to our counties which are all other than Alachua County, constrained counties, meaning they do not generate enough money to fund themselves,” Kramer, said.

The next and final public hearing on this matter is next Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and recommendations for consolidation plans are due Dec. 1.

