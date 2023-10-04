Crash blocks traffic in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Morning commuters in Northeast Gainesville were forced to take detours as emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the airport.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Waldo Road. Injuries were reported in the crash and traffic was delayed.

TRENDING: State-appointed GRU Authority to be sworn in, hold first meeting

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.