Crash blocks traffic in Northeast Gainesville

Crash at the intersection of NE 39th Ave. and Waldo Rd. in Gainesville
Crash at the intersection of NE 39th Ave. and Waldo Rd. in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Morning commuters in Northeast Gainesville were forced to take detours as emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the airport.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Waldo Road. Injuries were reported in the crash and traffic was delayed.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

