DeSantis announces 2 appointments to GRU Authority, hours before swearing-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours before the newly created Gainesville Regional Utility Authority was set to be sworn in and hold its first meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of the final two members.

The governor appointed Craig Carter and Dr. Tara Ezzell to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority. Last week he announced the appointments of James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson.

Craig Carter previously served as a commissioner for the city of Gainesville. He works at Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors as a commercial realtor and sales associate. He is the vice chair of the Gainesville Regional Airport Authority and is a member of the Gainesville Rotary Club.

Dr. Tara Ezzell is a partner at Dermatology Associates. She serves as the assistant secretary of the Parker Road Community Development District Board of Directors, is a member of the Alachua County Medical Society, and is the former vice chair of the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors.

Dr. Ezzell earned her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Florida.

An activist group has filed another lawsuit to keep Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) in the hands of the city commission

The state Legislature passed HB 1645 this year outlining the creation of the authority that will manage Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU). The Gainesville City Commission has been in charge of managing the utility until now.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Gainesville City Hall Auditorium at 200 E. University Ave. Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward will swear in the authority members.

After the board members take the Oath of Office, they will then select a chair and vice-chair. Staff will present the members with recommendations for a code of business, bylaws, and meeting logistics.

At the end of the meeting, members will have the opportunity to give comments to staff and the public.

Gainesville city commissioners have expressed their opposition to the appointments raising concerns about the member’s residency along with their issues about the creation of the authority.

Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons, of Newberry, sponsored the bill which created the authority. He accused the city of mismanaging the utility causing it to go into debt.

Two lawsuits have also been filed by Gainesville Residents United attempting to block the authority from taking over the utility.

