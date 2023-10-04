FDLE looking for leads in Dixie County’s oldest cold case

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for new leads in Dixie County’s oldest cold case.

The family of James Norris, 24, last heard from him on October 4th, 1974.

A bulldozer dug up skeletal remains in 1976, and then DNA testing done in 2011 confirmed it belonged to Norris.

Norris came to Florida from San Francisco. He traveled under the name “Richard Gunning.”

Investigators believe he was trying to buy marijuana in Dixie County when he went missing.

They believe individuals in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information.

Investigators asks that anyone with information contacts FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.

