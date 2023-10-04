Florida Supreme Court hears arguments on 2021 law cracking down on riots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Attorneys for Governor Ron DeSantis and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday told the Florida Supreme Court that innocent bystanders and peaceful protesters are not threatened by a controversial 2021 law that seeks to crack down on protests that turn violent.

The Supreme Court heard arguments as an outgrowth of a federal lawsuit filed by groups such as the Dream Defenders and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, alleging the law violates First Amendment rights.

The civil-rights groups argue the law could lead to peaceful demonstrators facing charges when protests turn violent. James Tysse is an attorney for the plaintiffs.

“When the statute was enacted, my clients were understandably concerned that the law of rioting had changed to make it easier to sweep in those at protests who were simply exercising their 1st Amendment rights, without the intent to commit any acts of violence”, said Tysse. “It’s about whether or not individuals were willing to go out and risk being arrested, without the possibility of bail, for exercising their 1st Amendment rights. In that context, I think vagueness and confusion has particular salience.”

Sonya Harrell is an attorney for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She says participating in a crime means more than just being present. According to Harrell, “It did not prosecute innocent bystanders. It did not prosecute peaceful protesters who were not willfully and actually participating in the violence.”

The Supreme Court typically takes months before issuing decisions.

