Former Reichert House employee accused of threatening officer at football game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man once involved in a Gainesville Police Department program aimed at helping at-risk youth stay on the right side of the law, is accused of threatening an officer.

A sworn complaint was filed on Monday against Caleb Young, 39, the former director of intervention at the Reichert House. The complaint details an incident involving Young and a Gainesville Police officer during a high school football game on Sept. 21.

According to the complaint, the officer was in full uniform working to manage the crowds at Citizen’s Field. After the game, the officer set up a fence to prevent unauthorized people from following the players to the locker room.

Young, a player’s father, approached the officer and attempted to go to the locker room. Due to school board policy, the officer could not let him through.

The complaint alleges Young became very angry and ordered the officer to let him through. When the officer refused, Young challenged him to meet in the parking lot. He said he was not afraid of the officer’s gun because he also has guns.

A witness heard the altercation and tried to get between the two because the thought Young was threatening the officer. Young then left and found another way to enter the restricted area. He began taunting the officer and challenging him to meet outside. Afterward, Young waited in the parking lot for the officer to show up.

The next day, Gainesville High School’s principal had a trespass warning issued to Young for Citizen’s Field. He went to school to discuss the matter. Young told the school clerk he was upset with the officer and “wanted to get him alone.”

The officer reports that he is concerned Young will try to harm him or his family members. Young faces charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The Reichert House was an organization run by the Gainesville Police Department. It was then briefly run by the city before being shut down this year.

