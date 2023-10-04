H.S. Volleyball: Oak Hall, Santa Fe handles business on the home court with three-set sweeps

Columbia rallied to win a five-set thriller; GHS makes it eight wins in a row
Oak Hall jumps to 18 and 4; Santa Fe looks to be a force again in Class 4A.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCORES

Oak Hall def. Newberry, 3-0

Columbia def. Lafayette, 3-2

Santa Fe def. St. John Lutheran, 3-0

GHS def. Vanguard, 3-0

Bell def. Aucilla Christian, 3-2

Palatka def. Hawthorne, 3-0

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
It's been a long regular season for baseball fans, but now the real fun starts with the...
Russell Report: Major League Baseball Playoffs are upon us and fans are excited
The Gators defeated South Carolina winning 3-1
The Florida volleyball earns a 3-1 road win over South Carolina
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
Florida falls to Kentucky losing 33-14