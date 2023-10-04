H.S. Volleyball: Oak Hall, Santa Fe handles business on the home court with three-set sweeps
Columbia rallied to win a five-set thriller; GHS makes it eight wins in a row
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SCORES
Oak Hall def. Newberry, 3-0
Columbia def. Lafayette, 3-2
Santa Fe def. St. John Lutheran, 3-0
GHS def. Vanguard, 3-0
Bell def. Aucilla Christian, 3-2
Palatka def. Hawthorne, 3-0
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.