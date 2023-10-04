Humane Society employees raising concerns about ability to handle new animal enforcement responsibilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Columbia County animal enforcement department is raising concerns among Humane Society employees about their ability to handle what they think will be an increased burden.

“We got screwed,” said an employee, Roy Armstrong.

Armstrong feels the Humane Society was wronged in an agreement with Columbia County over the new animal enforcement department.

He says the Humane Society is being tasked with much of the work of animal control, but on a much smaller budget.

The county gives $826 thousand to animal control and the Humane Society is receiving about $376 thousand.

“That amount of money is not going to let us survive with what we’re doing,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says the animal enforcement agency will only be picking up animals they receive calls about, then taking them to the humane society.

They are also still telling people to take nuisance animals or regular drop offs to the humane society.

“You can’t just close your doors and pretend that the animals aren’t there,” said county manager, David Kraus. “You got to take care of those situations, especially that cause public-safety problems, and you want to provide those animals that you’re bringing in with ultimate care, which is what their expertise is.”

Armstrong said that under the agreement the Humane Society would be responsible for all levels of care, including euthanasia, something he says the humane society should never have to do.

“You only have so much room,” said Armstrong, “there’s only one other alternative and that is to euthanize. As the humane society we should not be forced to euthanize animals just for space.”

Kraus says capacity issues do not change the obligations to help animals in need.

“It’s not fair to allow these animals that are nuisance animals or vicious animals or animals that bite people to stay out in the community,’” said Kraus.

He said he believes the county is heading towards having to expand or build a new shelter.

