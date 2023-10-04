‘It’s a new day’: Newly appointed Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey addresses staffing concerns, morale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Emery Gainey is confident in his ability to tackle the problems plaguing the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office including low morale and high vacancies.

Sheriff Emery Gainey was sworn in on Sunday to lead the department. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gainey as sheriff back in September, after former Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announced that Oct. 1 would be his last day.

He’s the new sheriff, but he is not new to the sheriff’s office. Before working for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Gainey worked for Alachua County. He says some of his employees remember him from his time at the sheriff’s office.

One of the top priorities for his first week on the job is working to restore staffing at the sheriff’s office. The department has more than 246 vacant positions. Gainey says already since taking over, 21 recently departed employees “in good standing” have agreed to return.

Despite the low staffing levels, the sheriff says deputies are still keeping the public safe.

“Dedicated men and women are working some extra days, longer times to ensure that we are covered,” explained Gainey. “It’s not ideal for our employees to work so much, but these men and women are dedicated and they’re making sure that the public is safe.”

One additional position to fill at the sheriff’s office is the role of general legal counsel because the sheriff fired Jake Rush last week. Gainey explained that in his review of key management positions at the sheriff’s office, he decided he wanted to move on with a different legal counsel.

The former administration was mired in lawsuits from sheriff’s office employees who felt they were being treated unfairly in the disciplinary process. Gainey says he has discussed with employees how he is going to handle things differently.

“My message to employees is that it’s a new day. It’s a new sheriff. We’ve had that discussion at our swearing-in. We’ve had that discussion every time I get to talk to employees,” said Gainey. “I think morale has been boosted simply by the change.”

Gun violence prevention is another priority for the sheriff’s office. Gainey says they are putting together a plan to work with federal, state, and local agencies to address the issue.

Gainey has filed to run for sheriff in 2024. Five other candidates have filed to run, Tyrone Johnson Jr., Pamela Marshall-Koons, Chad Scott, Latrell Simmons, and Justin Thomas.

Deputies and department officials of Alachua County gathered to swear in Sheriff Emery Gainey at Santa Fe’s Fine Art’s Hall.

