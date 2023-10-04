LCPD officials enjoy ‘National Night Out’ with community, despite losing officer

The event helps bring the community and the police department together.
The event helps bring the community and the police department together.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department officials spent Tuesday night enjoying an annual community event despite being down a corporal.

The “National Night Out” occurred Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside the Lake City Police and Fire Department’s parking lot. The event is free and includes a raffle after people visit each booth. The event has happened each year since Chief Gerald Butler joined the department in 2014, but this year was a little different.

RELATED STORY: Service information for CCSO corporal who died last week

Detective Corporal Tim Parisi died last week of an unexpected medical emergency. He was with the department for three years. Chief Butler says his department is in shock.

“He was an outstanding officer he was a detective corporal one of the better officers I ever known and he is going to be missed,” said Chief Butler.

During his time with the department, the chief said the corporal enjoyed these events greatly.

“He’d be out playing with the kids, handing out candy. Trying to get them to pop bubbles as they go by. he’d be here having a great time. He’d probably be having a better time than most of the kids,” said Chief Butler.

The goal of the event was to join the department with the community to help build relationships.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

A pizza shop in Dixie County is selling everything on their menu and donating all of their...
Papa Luigi’s fundraises for church in Horseshoe Beach damaged by hurricane
According to the sheriff’s office, just after midnight, someone called 911 reporting Michael...
Man barricades himself inside home, threatens law enforcement with rifle
Citizens is now the largest insurer in the state.
State’s Citizens Property Insurance continues to add thousands of policies weekly
Pro-life supporters protest in front of the Florida Supreme Court. The Court heard arguments on...
Florida lawmakers to consider two abortion bills in 2024