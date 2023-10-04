LCPD officials enjoy ‘National Night Out’ with community, despite losing officer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department officials spent Tuesday night enjoying an annual community event despite being down a corporal.

The “National Night Out” occurred Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside the Lake City Police and Fire Department’s parking lot. The event is free and includes a raffle after people visit each booth. The event has happened each year since Chief Gerald Butler joined the department in 2014, but this year was a little different.

Detective Corporal Tim Parisi died last week of an unexpected medical emergency. He was with the department for three years. Chief Butler says his department is in shock.

“He was an outstanding officer he was a detective corporal one of the better officers I ever known and he is going to be missed,” said Chief Butler.

During his time with the department, the chief said the corporal enjoyed these events greatly.

“He’d be out playing with the kids, handing out candy. Trying to get them to pop bubbles as they go by. he’d be here having a great time. He’d probably be having a better time than most of the kids,” said Chief Butler.

The goal of the event was to join the department with the community to help build relationships.

