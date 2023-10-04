Man arresting in Alachua County for involvement in shooting of Tallahassee officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for his role in the shooting of a Tallahassee police officer has been arrested in North Central Florida.

Tallahassee Police officers arrested Rahiym Sanders, 26, in Alachua County.

According to WCJB sister station WCTV, sanders is the second suspect arrested along with John’darious Wright.

Officials say Sanders was with wright when he shot the officer during a home invasion robbery.

The officer is expected to recover.

