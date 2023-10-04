Man arresting in Alachua County for involvement in shooting of Tallahassee officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for his role in the shooting of a Tallahassee police officer has been arrested in North Central Florida.

According to WCJB sister station WCTV, sanders is the second suspect arrested along with John’darious Wright.

Officials say Sanders was with wright when he shot the officer during a home invasion robbery.

The officer is expected to recover.

