Man executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison after killing two women in 1996

Officials say he refused a last meal and when asked to make a final statement , he turned to the witnesses and said “I love you all”
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The man convicted of killing two women in 1996, has been executed at Florida State prison in Raiford.

Michael Zack III, 54, died by lethal injection at 6:14 Tuesday evening.

He was convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of both Laurie Russillo and Ravonne Smith in the panhandle.

TRENDING: Man barricades himself inside home, threatens law enforcement with rifle

Officials say he refused a last meal and when asked to make a final statement , he turned to the witnesses and said “I love you all”

Zack is the eighth execution ordered by Governor DeSantis.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Officials say he refused a last meal and when asked to make a final statement , he turned to...
Man executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison after killing two women in 1996
The goal of the event was to join the department with the community to help build relationships.
LCPD officials enjoy ‘National Night Out’ with community, despite losing officer
Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve solved the murder of a man in Ocala over...
‘He needs to be locked up’: Ocala man arrested for deadly neighborhood shooting
Tallahassee Police officers arrested Rahiym Sanders, 26, in Alachua County.
Man arresting in Alachua County for involvement in shooting of Tallahassee officer