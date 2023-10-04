Man executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison after killing two women in 1996

RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The man convicted of killing two women in 1996, has been executed at Florida State prison in Raiford.

Michael Zack III, 54, died by lethal injection at 6:14 Tuesday evening.

He was convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of both Laurie Russillo and Ravonne Smith in the panhandle.

Officials say he refused a last meal and when asked to make a final statement , he turned to the witnesses and said “I love you all”

Zack is the eighth execution ordered by Governor DeSantis.

