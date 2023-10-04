Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Slain Texas prisoner who was accused of killing 22 older women was stabbed by cellmate, report says
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
McCarthy’s ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’