North Central Florida Treasures: Shin Gunto Samurai Sword

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins displays the uniqueness of a timeless Japanese samurai sword.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy displays the unique qualities of the Shin Gunto Samurai sword.

The Shin Gunto sword was created during WWII by Yoshinori, Matsuyama. It was used by the Japanese Imperial army and symbolized rank among the soldiers wielding this sword. Ranks were indicated by a certain color of tassel tied to a loop at the end of the hilt.

The Shin Gunto sword is not a traditionally made sword, it was specifically made for use of the military. In a retail setting a shin gunto sword is worth $1,500 - $3,000.

