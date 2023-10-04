North Central Florida Treasures: Shin Gunto Samurai Sword

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy displays the unique qualities of the Shin Gunto Samurai sword.

The Shin Gunto sword was created during WWII by Yoshinori, Matsuyama. It was used by the Japanese Imperial army and symbolized rank among the soldiers wielding this sword. Ranks were indicated by a certain color of tassel tied to a loop at the end of the hilt.

The Shin Gunto sword is not a traditionally made sword, it was specifically made for use of the military. In a retail setting a shin gunto sword is worth $1,500 - $3,000.

