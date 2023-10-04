OPD investigates two elderly residents’ deaths

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released few details about the sudden death of two elderly residents in the southeast area of the city.

Officers say two people were found dead in a home around noon on Tuesday. The police department has not released the names of the deceased as of this report.

The deaths are under investigation. Officers do not believe a danger to the public exists.

