Paige’s Kitchen: Buffalo Chicken Dip

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is one of the best dips Paige has ever tried. We were lucky to have Christina Ramos in Paige’s Kitchen to show us how quickly you can put together this crowd favorite dip.

It is so good you might want to make two. One for before the game and one to celebrate with after the game. Be sure to watch the episode for Christina’s tips for this recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Frank’s RedHot® sauce

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

extra cheese to your liking such as cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°f. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl or 1 quart baking dish. Add more cheese on top. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Serve with chips, crackers, baguette, and/or cut up veggies.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Smashed Potatoes

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.