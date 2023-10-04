State-appointed GRU Authority to be sworn in, hold first meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The newly created Gainesville Regional Utility Authority will be sworn in on Wednesday evening and hold its first meeting.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward will swear in James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson to the five-member authority. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointments last week and two of the seats have yet to be filled.

The state Legislature passed HB 1645 this year outlining the creation of the authority that will manage Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU). The Gainesville City Commission has been in charge of managing the utility until now.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Gainesville City Hall Auditorium at 200 E. University Ave.

After the board members take the Oath of Office, they will then select a chair and vice-chair. Staff will present the members with recommendations for a code of business, bylaws, and meeting logistics.

At the end of the meeting, members will have the opportunity to give comments to staff and the public.

Gainesville city commissioners have expressed their opposition to the appointments raising concerns about the member’s residency along with their issues about the creation of the authority.

Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons, of Newberry, sponsored the bill which created the authority. He accused the city of mismanaging the utility causing it to go into debt.

Two lawsuits have also been filed by Gainesville Residents United attempting to block the authority from taking over the utility.

