14-year-old faces charges for bomb threat against a school

OPD says a 14-year-old student is facing charges after asking an overseas friend to call in a bomb threat back in late August.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police say a 14-year-old high school student faces charges for asking an overseas friend to make a false bomb threat against a school.

Officers arrested the teen today for his involvement in a bomb threat that occurred in late August at Trinity Catholic School.

The phone number used to call in the threat was traced back to Germany.

Police say FBI officials helped identify the woman who owned the phone number.

Her teenage son made the call.

He told them that the student instigated him to make the call.

