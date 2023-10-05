14-year-old faces charges for bomb threat against a school

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police say a 14-year-old high school student faces charges for asking an overseas friend to make a false bomb threat against a school.

Officers arrested the teen today for his involvement in a bomb threat that occurred in late August at Trinity Catholic School.

The phone number used to call in the threat was traced back to Germany.

Police say FBI officials helped identify the woman who owned the phone number.

Her teenage son made the call.

He told them that the student instigated him to make the call.

