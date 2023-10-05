Action could soon be forced at neglected Meadowbrook Golf Club

The owner of the course faces four code violations that could soon lead to fines stacking up
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than two years after it closed, not much has changed at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Gainesville.

“It is so overgrown and the fences are down and there are other buildings that are coming apart,” said Meadowbrook’s HOA president, Lynn Westhoff.

“The major frustration is the stop and start,” said Stuart McCloskey, who lives in the neighborhood, “there’s just been a lot of ups and downs that drive you crazy and everything.”

Last year, Alachua County commissioners approved a proposal by the owner, Chris Marcum, for a Topgolf-like facility in the neighborhood.

However, a county official confirmed no further action has been taken since the approval, and the idea seems to have landed in the rough.

“Talks a lot of nice things about what he’s going to do with the restaurant and the twelve-hole golf course and then all of the sudden,” McCloskey said, “he’s like a petulant little child. Gets upset and he walks and takes his ball and bat and goes home.”

“We were negotiating with him because he needed a little bit of our property,” said Westhoff, “to try to make it in line. With that it fell through...Right now, there’s nothing happening...We’re again just in this holding pattern waiting.”

Marcum faces four code violations because of the course: Nuisance Overgrowth, Construction Junk and Debris Violation and Roofs and Drainage.

Westhoff says one of the biggest concerns among residents is safety threats caused by the overgrowth.

“We have a lot of brush out there that’s almost five-feet tall in areas,” she said. “We’re concerned if a lightning strike was to hit this and started a fire, we’d be surrounded. So would the community next to us and the community behind us.”

A hearing for the violations was held Thursday in front of a Special Magistrate, but Marcum was not there.

Westhoff said Marcum could face fines if he does not resolve the violations within 30 days.

“We’re hoping that that doesn’t happen and he will step in,” said Westhoff. “I think he’s going to need help though, because 99 acres is a lot to mow and clean up.”

TV20 reached out to Marcum but has not heard back.

