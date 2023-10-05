Alachua County Pets: Bosco, Pandora, and Manatee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

If you’re in the market for a well behaved furry friends, meet Bosco. This chill boy is always up to go for a stroll or to curl up in bed for a good movie.

Next is a pup who is described as having a mythical spirit. This is Pandora. This well-mannered little lady is looking to make some new friends and learn some new tricks along the way.

Lastly is a pup who loves to be near the water, Manatee. She will spend all day running through the sprinkler but when she gets tired out, you can expect her to curl up for a cuddle session.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Jake from State Farm, Teddy, and Fleetwood

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.