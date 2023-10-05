Alachua man quickly arrested after breaking into church

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - With Godspeed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office quickly arrested a man accused of breaking into a place of worship and vandalizing the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints found a busted window at the temple on West State Road 238 in Lake Butler. Inside, items throughout the building were in disarray.

The sheriff’s office immediately set up a perimeter with K9 units. They were able to catch the scent of a man hiding in the woods just 100 yards from the church. Deputies took David Wade, 34, of Alachua, into custody.

Wade was charged with burglary of a place of worship, third-degree felony, felony criminal mischief, and petit theft. He was booked into the Union County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday.

