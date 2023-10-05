Alachua man quickly arrested after breaking into church

Union County Sheriff's Office arrests David Wade, 34, of Alachua for breaking into a church on...
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - With Godspeed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office quickly arrested a man accused of breaking into a place of worship and vandalizing the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints found a busted window at the temple on West State Road 238 in Lake Butler. Inside, items throughout the building were in disarray.

The sheriff’s office immediately set up a perimeter with K9 units. They were able to catch the scent of a man hiding in the woods just 100 yards from the church. Deputies took David Wade, 34, of Alachua, into custody.

Hit and run crash kills pedestrian in Levy County, FHP troopers say

Wade was charged with burglary of a place of worship, third-degree felony, felony criminal mischief, and petit theft. He was booked into the Union County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday.

