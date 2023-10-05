Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Butkus was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus watches during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.

According to a statement released by the team, Butkus’ family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL’s top 100 players.

Playing off his tough-guy image, Butkus later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Trinity Catholic kicker is the TV20 Scholar Athlete of the Week
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Cooper Badics (Trinity Catholic)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Cooper Badics (Trinity Catholic)
Oak Hall jumps to 18 and 4; Santa Fe looks to be a force again in Class 4A.
H.S. Volleyball: Oak Hall, Santa Fe handles business on the home court with three-set sweeps
Oak Hall 3 Newberry 0
H.S. Volleyball: Oak Hall, Santa Fe handles business on the home court with three-set sweeps