Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
Bystander video caught a FedEx plane skidding to a stop after a landing gear failure in...
RAW: FedEx plane makes emergency landing
A Florida man is accused of submitting an absentee ballot for his late father during the 2020...
GOP activist accused of signing absentee ballot for dead father in 2020 election