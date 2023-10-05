Farmer Recovery Center opens in Live Oak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farmers were finally able to start getting some assistance today at a recovery center in Live Oak.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, a Farmer FEMA Recovery Center opened in Suwannee County. Many farmers showed up with hopes of getting some assistance for the damages to their land during Hurricane Idalia, in August. Different organizations from the USDA were there including the Farm Service Agency. The Florida Department of Commerce also set up tables.

Among many farmers who showed up, was De Broughton and her father whose farm suffered extensive damage.

“We had 7 barns destroyed, 11 irrigation pivots down, about 5 miles of fencing destroyed, those were the immediate effects, about 20% crop loss on peanuts,” Broughton said.

She says that the assistance can only help with crop damage and not infrastructure damage. The damage her family’s farm received is estimated at 4 million dollars. For many, today was only the first step in receiving help, but it was an encouraging start.

However, some farmers said for farms that have more infrastructre damage than crop damge, there isn’t funding for that right now. The USDA said they help clean up, but they aren’t able to fund rebuilding efforts for farm buildings.

“A lot of the crop losses are snowballing. They’re going to be secondary in continuum. The infrastructure aspect there’s not a whole lot of opportunities for us to rebuild right now in terms of programs that are available,” Broughton shared.

Dairy Farmer Klaas Reuineveld, said even with all of his preparation his farm still lost a roof and even a cow, which is why he came to the Farmer Recovery Center.

“I went to the Florida Commerce and it sounds like the might make things happen within a week or two to get a loan to do rebuilding,” Reuineveld said.

His damages will cost him 80 to 90 thousand dollars.

If anyone couldn’t make it out today there will be another recovery center in Cross City next Wednesday, Oct. 11. from 9 A.M. to noon. You can also visit Farmers.gov for more information, just select your local office.

