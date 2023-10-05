FEMA disaster assistance centers to open in Suwannee and Dixie counties

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Disaster Assistance Recovery centers for farmers are opening up in two north central Florida counties.

One will open in Suwannee County Thursday morning at the UF IFAS Suwannee County Extension building in Live Oak from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers will be able to learn about programs and meet with USDA officials and other agencies for assistance.

The other center will open in Dixie County next Wednesday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dixie County Public Library in Cross City.

