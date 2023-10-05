Florida Fish and Wildlife responds to concerns about bear encounters

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission addresses concerns about increased bear encounters after legislation passed for the 2024 session.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the agency is trying to address concerns about increased human-bear conflicts. 

The concerns come following recent interactions between humans and bears in rural North Florida as well as a bear being spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Speaking at a Commission meeting this week, FWC Executive Director Roger Young said the state will increase bear surveillance and set traps where needed.

“We are currently working to increase our surveillance and response. That includes setting traps. We want everyone to know that we take public safety seriously when we go through these issues,” says Roger Young, Executive Director, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Legislation was filed last week for the 2024 session that would allow people to kill bears without permits or authorization when they feel threatened or believe such force is necessary for protection.

The Humane Society of the United States says the focus should be on improved trash management and education instead of killing the animals. A 2017 estimate placed the bear population in Florida at 4,050.

