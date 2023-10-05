Florida sues the federal government over new union law

The U.S. Department of Transportation is threatening to withhold $800 million of Federal Transit Act
The United States Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla.
The United States Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida’s new law affecting how unions collect dues from employees is facing another challenge in Federal Court.

This time, the state is suing the federal government in retaliation for having the law.

Since July 1, unions representing Florida’s public employees, like teachers and bus drivers, could no longer collect dues straight from paychecks. Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is threatening to withhold $800 million of Federal Transit Act funding from Florida. Much of that money goes toward public bus systems.

The state has responded by suing the DOT and other agencies. The lawsuit claims the federal government’s interpretation of the Federal Transit Act is unconstitutional.

It also said that Florida created a system for unions to seek a waiver to prevent the state from losing federal money. But the federal government argues those waivers don’t comply with the federal law.

Meanwhile, the constitutionality of Florida’s law is being challenged by the Florida Education Association.

“We believe educators in Florida have a right to decide how to pay their union dues. We have contracts in place,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said.

Spar said he’d like to see the state think about a larger picture.

“I think we have to recognize the fact that workers in the country are going on strike more, they are unionizing at a higher rate because they want a voice,” he said.

The DOT told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Several unions representing public employees in South Florida are also challenging the law in state courts. A judge in Tallahassee dismissed a case saying the unions haven’t established legal standing.

The unions can make changes to the lawsuit in the next 60 days.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

The owner of the course faces four code violations that could soon lead to fines stacking up
Action could soon be forced at neglected Meadowbrook Golf Club
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
Opioid deaths become harder to treat as new drug combo spreads
The owner of the course faces four code violations that could soon lead to fines stacking up
Action could soon be forced at neglected Meadowbrook Golf Club
With Godspeed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office quickly arrested a man accused of breaking...
Alachua man quickly arrested after breaking into church