Governor DeSantis appoints UF graduate to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court

He served as a judge in Hillsborough County before his appointment to the 13th Judicial Circuit.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gator graduate and former law journal editor has been appointed by Governor DeSantis to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

Judge Michael Hooi graduated from the University of Florida with a law degree.

TRENDING: ‘It’s a new day’: Newly appointed Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey addresses staffing concerns, morale

Hooi was also a managing editor of the “Florida Law Review,” a bi-monthly law journal published at UF.

He served as a judge in Hillsborough County before his appointment to the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

He served as a judge in Hillsborough County before his appointment to the 13th Judicial Circuit.
UF graduate appointed to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court
Carter and Coats were chosen to serve as the board’s chair and vice-chair.
State-appointed GRU board sworn in at Gainesville City Hall
A man once involved in a GPD program aimed at helping at-risk youth stay on the right side of...
Former Reichert House employee accused of threatening officer at football game
Two FEMA Disaster Recover Assistance centers are opening up in Suwannee and Dixie counties....
FEMA disaster assistance centers to open in Suwannee and Dixie counties