Governor DeSantis appoints UF graduate to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gator graduate and former law journal editor has been appointed by Governor DeSantis to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
Judge Michael Hooi graduated from the University of Florida with a law degree.
TRENDING: ‘It’s a new day’: Newly appointed Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey addresses staffing concerns, morale
Hooi was also a managing editor of the “Florida Law Review,” a bi-monthly law journal published at UF.
He served as a judge in Hillsborough County before his appointment to the 13th Judicial Circuit.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.