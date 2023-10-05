Governor DeSantis appoints UF graduate to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gator graduate and former law journal editor has been appointed by Governor DeSantis to the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

Judge Michael Hooi graduated from the University of Florida with a law degree.

Hooi was also a managing editor of the “Florida Law Review,” a bi-monthly law journal published at UF.

He served as a judge in Hillsborough County before his appointment to the 13th Judicial Circuit.

