Hit and run crash kills pedestrian in Levy County, FHP troopers say

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was found dead on Thursday morning.

Troopers say a 34-year-old man from Dunnellon was found lying on Northeast 110th Lane near 109 Street in Bronson. He died at the scene.

The crash likely happened between 4 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, or Crime Stoppers.

