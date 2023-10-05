Hit and run crash kills pedestrian in Levy County, FHP troopers say

Hit and Run (gfx)
Hit and Run (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was found dead on Thursday morning.

Troopers say a 34-year-old man from Dunnellon was found lying on Northeast 110th Lane near 109 Street in Bronson. He died at the scene.

The crash likely happened between 4 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, or Crime Stoppers.

