Opioid deaths become harder to treat as new drug combo spreads

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As federal, state, and local agencies work to end the opioid epidemic, a new drug combination is making overdoses more deadly. President Joe Biden’s administration released a plan to combat the drug which causes “zombie-like symptoms” in users.

In Florida, Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Congress to act to control Xylazine, a tranquilizer drug commonly used on animals. Medical professionals explain the drug has serious side effects in humans.

“They’re combining it with Fentanyl to make a whole new drug combo,” said Dr. Kent Mathias, UF Department of Psychiatry. “This is what gets all the attention. People commented that it’s rotten flesh. It will not only cause you to die faster but it will also really wreak havoc internally.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports show 218 people who died of drug overdoses last year tested positive for Xylazine, four of those deaths were logged by the District Eight Medical Examiner’s Office in Gainesville.

What is Xylazine?

Xylazine was discovered in the 1960s and approved for use in veterinary medicine. It continues to be used today as a sedative and pain reliever for large animals.

“For an oral examination, for instance, or to float a horse’s teeth,” explained Todd Holbrook, UF clinical professor of large animal medicine. “We’d also use it if a horse had a laceration, cut on their leg, or an injury. Where we needed to restrain the horse”

Researchers tried to use Xylazine in humans when it was first discovered but found it causes too much sedation. Fast forward to the 21st century, and the DEA is warning people about how Xylazine is making opiates like heroin and Fentanyl more deadly.

“We call it synergism in the pharmacology world,” explained Dr. Kent Mathias, UF Department of Psychiatry. “Meaning this drug mixed with this drug work together to become more powerful. That’s what we’re finding with the Xylazine-Fentanyl combo that people are getting so much respiratory depression that the overdose rate increases when it’s mixed with Xylazine”

FDLE agents say drug dealers mix Xylazine with opioids to make the drugs more powerful, allowing them to make more money.

“The way the drug trade works is there’s usually a big person at the top. If that big person at the top is making much more money, and the product is lasting longer then they will continue to put it in there.”

Medical professionals are concerned because Xylazine is not an opiate, and therefore, does not respond to Narcan, the drug commonly used to reverse opiate overdoses.

Although, Dr. Mathias agrees with the CDC’s advice to always give Narcan during an overdose.

“Narcan will reverse the fentanyl and we talked about them being synergistic. If you remove one then the other one loses all its power and hopefully, it would lose it enough to where they start breathing again”

First Responders Encounter Xylazine

Florida law enforcement officers in Orlando and Daytona are dealing with a growing number of cases involving Xylazine. In North Central Florida, some agencies are encountering the drug. Now, detectives in Marion County say they are issuing a warning threat for Xylazine

“A very potent and very deadly drug to get their hands on and a very small amount can do very great harm to many people,” an undercover detective who spoke with TV20 on the condition of anonymity. “The information we received is that this drug is in 48 of our states right now. It started up north and is slowly trickling into the South.”

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, tests following at least eight overdose deaths have come back positive for the drug in the county since 2019. In Dixie County, detectives confirmed they had come across Xylazine in Fentanyl-laced pills.

Xylazine is nicknamed “Tranq” because of the zombie-like effects it gives users.

“Mainly what we’re seeing as the side effects include basically very bad lesions to the skin that will lead to amputations later down the road and that’s something that we have not seen with any other drug that we’ve come across,” explained the undercover detective.

Treatment and Recovery

Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Jesse Blair assists the EMS unit in “CORE,” a recovery program. She says Xylazine is also appearing in many non-fatal post-overdose drug tests they’ve run; about 15 cases since July.

Travis McAllister is a peer support counselor at Beacon Point, a substance abuse treatment facility in Ocala. He says he’s seen the impacts of Xylazine first-hand.

“I don’t think that the community’s aware that when you buy drugs on the street, the type of risk there is,” said McAllister. “The people that you’re trusting to give you drugs are not pharmacists, they’re not very good at dealing with these substances and they are potentially cross-contaminating them with other things, putting you at risk.”

Jamie Keller, a peer support counselor, is a recovering addict and she’s using her past to bring light to the dangers of Xylazine.

“I hope that we can put an end to it. We can find out what works when people overdose, so we can help them more. Right now when they overdose, we can’t help them, we can’t Narcan them. I guess we’ve just got to figure out a way to fight it,” Keller.

Resources are available to those seeking treatment for opioid addiction. To find the nearest treatment centers, click here.

.Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.