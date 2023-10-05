Silver Springs man arrested after being caught with child porn

Detectives say the man responded to an ad posted on social media by an undercover agent.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Silver Springs was taken into custody yesterday for possessing child porn after being caught while speaking to an undercover agent.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials arrested 47-year-old Richard Heaton for 20 counts of child porn possession.

Detectives say Heaton responded to an ad posted on social media.

The ad was posted by a undercover agent posing as the father of a 13-year-old girl; Heaton offered to teach the girl about sex.

During the investigation, they found a collection of explicit material on his devices.

Detectives say the man responded to an ad posted on social media by an undercover agent.
Silver Springs man arrested after being caught with child porn
