Silver Springs man arrested after being caught with child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Silver Springs was taken into custody yesterday for possessing child porn after being caught while speaking to an undercover agent.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials arrested 47-year-old Richard Heaton for 20 counts of child porn possession.

Detectives say Heaton responded to an ad posted on social media.

The ad was posted by a undercover agent posing as the father of a 13-year-old girl; Heaton offered to teach the girl about sex.

During the investigation, they found a collection of explicit material on his devices.

