State-appointed GRU board sworn in at Gainesville City Hall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are no longer in charge of GRU after the state-appointed board was sworn in Wednesday night.

Mayor Harvey Ward administered an oath of office for most members of the board: Craig Carter, Eric Lawson, James Coats IV, and Robert Karow.

Carter and fifth member Tara Ezzell were appointed by the state governor hours beforehand. Ezzell was unable to attend.

RELATED: DeSantis announces 2 appointments to GRU Authority, hours before swearing-in

Carter and Coats were chosen to serve as the board’s chair and vice-chair. Despite being a former city commissioner, Carter said there’s still lots of work to do.

“I think the trust is going to have to be earned,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s going to say ‘oh he was a commissioner I trust him.’ I think we’re all going to have to learn.”

Some questioned the validity of the board since four members live outside Gainesville city limits. According to a presentation by GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham, Karow will serve a one-year term, Coats a two-year term, and Lawson a four-year term. Because Carter and Ezzell were announced the same day, their terms were not included in the presentaton.

Board members will meeting the first Wednesday of every month at the utility’s administrative building at 5:30 p.m. They will allow general non-agenda public comments at the start of each meeting, as well as comments on specific items later.

Although they haven’t held their first business meeting yet, the board briefly discussed reducing the utility’s debt and helping residents with GRU costs.

“There’s all these extra fees that are making it so high,” said resident and GRU customer Kristin Lee. “My light bill would be 188 and then the balance would be like 500 dollars and I’m like how, this is a utility company.”

The meetings will be recorded and livestreamed for those who can’t physically attend.

City attorneys broke down some legal basics before the board adjourned for the night.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.