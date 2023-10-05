Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the Washington federal election subversion case against him, arguing the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president.

The motion amounts to the most pointed attack on the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Union County Sheriff's Office arrests David Wade, 34, of Alachua for breaking into a church on...
Alachua man quickly arrested after breaking into church
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
Biden administration bypasses 26 federal laws to build additional border wall in South Texas...
Biden administration waives federal laws for border wall construction
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say