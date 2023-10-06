2 months after domestic violence shelter closes in Ocala, still no replacement for victims

MCSO officials said they have worked through more than 2,000 domestic violence cases so far this year and expect another 200-300 every month.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but victims in Marion County don’t have a publicly-funded shelter to turn to.

Detectives inside the S.H.I.E.L.D. and Domestic Violence units at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are helping victims across the county escape abusive relationships.

The domestic violence shelter in Ocala closed on August 1 after it lost its funding. Officials with the Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence told TV20 no other institution in the county is getting funding from DCF for domestic violence services.

One survivor said although she wishes there was a shelter in the county, the current resources are adequate.

“I got help through the sheriff’s department and that’s how I found out about the shelters and the advocates and all of that,” said Tanjua Mays. “I never knew about any of that.”

Programs through the Ocala Police Department and other centers help out with finances, counseling, and more.

Deputies said they have a place where they send domestic violence victims, but won’t say where.

“If a victim comes here from Texas and happens to come down here for vacation and they get into a domestic violence situation, we have our family violence prevention workgroup that will help to set them up somewhere in a shelter here in Marion County,” said Detective Michelle Wright.

Wright told TV20 the number of domestic violence victims has increased.

“As far as victims our numbers have gone up,” she said. “Of course we have several different people from other states moving here to Marion County, but the numbers have increased.”

Anyone in a toxic situation is encouraged to call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-500-1119. For immediate emergencies, dial 911.

