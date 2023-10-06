City wide dry spell prompts school closures

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Public schools in Starke were closed Friday, Oct. 6, due to a city wide water outage.

School was out today at all of the public schools in Starke due to a water outage in the city. According to the city manager, a mechanical malfunction drained the water plants and system tower overnight, and because there was no estimate of when water would be restored, classes were canceled. This closure caused many parents to find alternative options for their kids in the middle of the workday. Starke is now under a boil water notice which will stay in effect until bacterial tests of the water come back clean.

Mother Victoria Ridge said even the daycares were closed so she was left with having six kids at home today.

“It threw the routine off because like I said I wake up around 6 get the kids up around 6:05 to 6:10 and it really started off with a good bang because there was no water for coffee,” Ridge shared.

She wished she would’ve found out before she woke the kids up for school, but she helped out by watching her friends’ kids for the day too. Come lunchtime, she knew she was going to have to boil a lot of water.

“I’m already on like pot number 4 now, cause they wanted macaroni for lunch and what do you have to have for macaroni... water,” Ridge said.

Students at Bradford High School still have a football game tonight and some students were happy there was no school.

“I’m kind of glad we didn’t have school, but not about the water thing. I got to sleep in a little bit, get a little extra work done,” football player Jyquez Cason said.

On the other hand, some students were a little thrown off by having no school.

“I get up a little bit earlier for school days, you know get mentally prepared for everything having no school really threw me off because I had a lot of extra free time today, instead of getting my work done and having a game, but it just like messed a lot of stuff up,” football player Jordan Cason shared.

School will resume as normal on Monday, Oct. 9.

