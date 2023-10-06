Collier Companies donates thousands of dollars to the Hippodrome theatre

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome Theatre is receiving more than $92,000 from the owners of a real estate company in Gainesville.

Collier Companies made the contribution to “The Hipp” to match individual donations made through the “10-year Collier challenge.”

The Collier Companies partnered with the theatre in 2019, promising to match donations made by people who sign on to help out the theatre for the next decade.

Since then, they’ve matched and donated more than $204,000.

