Crash in Gainesville kills a motorcyclist

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville killed a motorcyclist Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on Southwest 75th Street, approaching Southwest 8th Avenue just after 11 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on Southwest 75th Street, approaching Southwest 8th Avenue.

TRENDING: ‘I was shocked’: Levy county residents react to deadly hit-and-run in their neighborhood

The 26-year-old turned left onto Southwest 8th Avenue and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Board chair Allison Campbell has filed to run for her district one seat.
Marion County School Board district one and two seats up for election in 2024
Agency officials say nine firearms have been stolen across Marion, Alachua, Bradford, and...
Firearms stolen in multiple vehicle break-ins across four NCFL counties over the past few weeks
The Collier Companies partnered with the theatre in 2019, promising to match donations made by...
Collier Companies donates thousands of dollars to the Hippodrome theatre
Collier Companies made the contribution to “The Hipp” to match individual donations made...
Collier Companies donates thousands of dollars to the Hippodrome theatre