Crash in Gainesville kills a motorcyclist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville killed a motorcyclist Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on Southwest 75th Street, approaching Southwest 8th Avenue just after 11 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on Southwest 75th Street, approaching Southwest 8th Avenue.

The 26-year-old turned left onto Southwest 8th Avenue and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

