Firearms stolen in multiple vehicle break-ins across four NCFL counties over the past few weeks

Agency officials say nine firearms have been stolen across Marion, Alachua, Bradford, and Putnam counties over the past few weeks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four North Central Florida law enforcement agencies say firearms have been stolen in multiple vehicle break ins.

The vehicles were unlocked.

Putnam County deputies are asking residents with security cameras in the area of South County Road 21 or Shiloh Road to check for any suspicious activity on their security footage.

