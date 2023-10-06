Gainesville city manager’s memo outlines employee concerns with GPD

Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry is asking Police Chief Lonnie Scott to create a plan to address numerous concerns GPD employees have informed the city
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry is asking Police Chief Lonnie Scott to create a plan to address numerous concerns GPD employees have informed the city about.

Curry sent a memo to the chief containing a list of staff pros and cons about the department. The memo lists three pieces of positive feedback and ten concerns.

The concerns relate to issues with employees leaving the department for other agencies, a lack of direction for the department, a lack of leadership, perceived nepotism, workload, and pay.

Curry directed GPD’s leadership to create a short-, medium-, and long-term approach to address the employees’ concerns. The deadline for the plan is Oct. 13.

