GatorMade program helping football players prepare for life off the gridiron

The initiative helps players with media training, develop interviewing skills and seek employment opportunities outside of football
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders with the Gator football program have been celebrating GatorMade this week, which showcases the program’s professional development initiative.

“GatorMade is the holistic development program that specifically looks at personal and development development of our football-scholar athletes and our over two-thousand-plus living alumni,” said Savannah Bailey.

Bailey was brought to UF from Clemson by head coach, Billy Napier, specifically to develop the program.

“I think this is a direct reflection of Coach Napier’s values and what he wants to bring to all of his students,” said Bailey. “This is the promise of it’s not a four-year commitment, it’s a forty-year commitment.”

GatorMade helps players with media training, develop interviewing skills and seek employment opportunities outside of football.

“It gives a lot of opportunities to grow as a person,” said sophomore running back, Trevor Etienne, “as a man off the field. It connects you with a lot of different people...It’s just nice to have a program that’s willing to take the time out to help young athletes like myself and others become better men.”

“We really serve to be the conduit between what is football and what are those transferable skills into other contexts,” said Bailey. “How do you make sure you know who you are, what you want and how you get there?”

One player who says he has greatly benefitted from GatorMade is junior linebacker, Derrick Wingo.

“Definitely is an opportunity to allow us as student athletes to be able to show who we are as a person,” said Wingo, “to be able to get out there and branch out to do things for other people, be able to have opportunities in business.”

Through GatorMade, Wingo scored a micro-internship with NASA.

“To be able to go over there and see what the day-to-day life is working for NASA,” said Wingo, “doing all the different programs, seeing what they have to offer that was kind of a dream come true. You always think you want to be a part of NASA so that was pretty cool.”

Highlights of the program include networking trips to the New York Stock Exchange and Nike Headquarters, plus service trips to South Africa and Greece.

“It’s really eye opening,” said Etienne. “I got a chance to see what goes on in other places...Just thankful that I was able to get that experience, able to give back and help others in different communities.”

Bailey says they are partnering with Student Athlete Development to spread the GatorMade message to all sports at UF.

“Football has an incredible platform and influence and impact,” said Bailey, “so how do we make sure that at the everything school, everyone gets a piece of that?...How can we make sure that we’ve got equitable processes, and sharing and partners and resources and great ideas and setting best practices as an industry, not just as a singular program.”

Bailey hopes that through GatorMade, the University of Florida will continue developing champions both on and off the field.

