Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrest men on drug charges

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three additional people and are searching for two more in connection to criminal activity in the Rock Bluff area over the past few months.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronnie Thomas, 41, Stephen Trahan, 31, and Ellis Trollinger, 65, on various drug charges.

They are searching for Cody Deal, 38, and Katie Steele, 32.

Deputies started investigating the Rock Bluff area after burglaries in August, but also uncovered drug crimes. They executed warrants for Hunter Ellsworth and John Goldthorpe of Bell on Sept. 20.

