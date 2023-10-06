GRU Authority member backs out, days after being appointed by DeSantis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the residency controversy regarding the newly appointed Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority grows, one member has withdrawn her application from the board.

Dr. Tara Ezzell, who did not attend the inaugural meeting on Wednesday, will not be joining the GRU Authority.

She lived in the Oakmont neighborhood, outside of the city limits. According to GRU officials, Ezzell receives power from Clay Electric, however, she does receive water, wastewater, or gas from GRU.

Carter and Coats were chosen to serve as the board’s chair and vice-chair.

Questions have been raised about the residency of other authority members who live outside the city limits. According to HB 1645, the law establishing the authority, replacement members appointed to the board must reflect the ratio of city to county residents who are GRU customers.

A legislative aid for bill sponsor Rep. Chuck Clemons’ office, explained that the inaugural board can have many members who do not live in the city limits. That explanation did not satisfy a group of Gainesville residents who filed a lawsuit to block the appointments.

Ezzell is a partner at Dermatology Associates. She serves as the assistant secretary of the Parker Road Community Development District Board of Directors, is a member of the Alachua County Medical Society, and is the former vice chair of the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, along with Craig Carter, just hours before board members were sworn in at city hall. The week before, the appointments of James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson were announced.

