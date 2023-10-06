Judge sentences man to life for deadly shooting in Lake Butler

Union County Sheriff's Office arrests Anthony George in connection to triple shooting
Union County Sheriff's Office arrests Anthony George in connection to triple shooting(WCJB, UCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake Butler will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to a triple shooting in Lake Butler.

Judge Mitchel Bishop sentenced Anthony Lydell George to life for first-degree murder, 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for aggravated battery, and 3 years for possessing a firearm after he entered an open plea.

According to the state attorney’s office, George shot and killed Hope William Jr. at a home on Southwest First Terrace on March 19, 2022. He then shot Latasha Holton and shot at Marquha Mabery.

After the shooting, George was on the run for eight days before he was arrested in Gainesville.

RELATED: US Marshalls arrest Anthony George after eight-day search

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash in Gainesville kills a motorcyclist
A water outage impacted the entire city of Starke causing officials to issue a boil water...
Water restored in Starke after system-wide water outage, schools closed
As the residency controversy regarding the newly appointed GNV Regional Utilities Authority...
GRU Authority member backs out, days after being appointed by DeSantis
Gator Band lines up ahead of Homecoming Parade
LIVE: UF Homecoming Parade travels from the university to downtown Gainesville
GRU plant the John R. Kelly Generating Station
GRU Authority member backs out, days after being appointed by DeSantis