Judge sentences man to life for deadly shooting in Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake Butler will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to a triple shooting in Lake Butler.

Judge Mitchel Bishop sentenced Anthony Lydell George to life for first-degree murder, 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for aggravated battery, and 3 years for possessing a firearm after he entered an open plea.

According to the state attorney’s office, George shot and killed Hope William Jr. at a home on Southwest First Terrace on March 19, 2022. He then shot Latasha Holton and shot at Marquha Mabery.

After the shooting, George was on the run for eight days before he was arrested in Gainesville.

