Man arrested for selling drugs to minors

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake Butler is under arrest for selling illegal drugs to minors.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Jay Rami of Gainesville on October 5th.

They say they found he was packaging and selling narcotics and cannabis vape oils to minors.

This happened at Smoke Haven Smoke Shop on East Main Street in Lake Butler.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies also issued a search warrant on another vape shop in Starke on similar charges.

