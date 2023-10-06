Marion County Pets: Queso, Blaze, and Olivia

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Everything good comes with Queso and luckily, that’s this pups name. This spunky, energetic German Shepherd mix is looking for adventure and a hiking buddy.

This kitty may be tail-less, but he’s still loads of fun. This is Blaze. This three-year-old boy will set a fire in anyone’s heart who comes to close and is in need of attention.

Lastly is a pup who’s looking to be more confident and secure. Olivia is a little shy but is looking for a great owner to bring her out of her shell.

October is Adopt-a-Shelter Dog Month. Marion County Animal Services is celebrating by offering “pay what you like” adoptions fees all month!

During other months the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

