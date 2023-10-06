Marion County School Board district one and two seats up for election in 2024

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The campaign for next year’s Marion County School Board election is underway.

Board chair Allison Campbell has filed to run for her district one seat.

She was first elected to the board in 2020.

Campbell’s three sons are all student at Marion County Public Schools.

The school board district one and two seats are up for election next year.

