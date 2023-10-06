Missing teen from Lake County
GRAND ISLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A missing child alert was issued late on the afternoon of October 8th for a missing teen out of Lake County.
16-year-old Aliyah Duncan was last seen in Grand Island, near Lake Eustis.
Aliyah is five foot seven inches tall, has brown hair and green eyes
She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark hoodie, and dark gym shorts.
