Santa Fe college leaders hold ‘East Gainesville Initiative’ community forum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents and some community leaders showed up at the college’s Blount Hall in downtown Gainesville.

School leaders highlighted programs, grants and scholarship opportunities for prospective college students.

They introduced SF Achieve; it’s a new program meant to recruit students in high school by partnering with Alachua and Bradford public school districts.

“We feel that sometimes a lot of people don’t know all the opportunities that are available and this is one way that Santa Fe College gives back and meets its goals to add value to all the lives of our community members,” shared Dr. Asha Brunings, Santa Fe College Interim Director.

Residents also shared their thoughts on resources to benefit the east Gainesville community.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.